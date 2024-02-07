Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
07.02.2024
MetLife, Inc.: MetLife Named to Fortune Magazine's List of the World's Most Admired Companies

MetLife

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine's 2024 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." This year's list included eight life insurers in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies.

Annually, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to rank companies by their corporate reputation. Corporate executives, directors, and analysts are asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management to financial soundness, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent.

"We bring our purpose to life by creating a virtuous circle of shared value for all our stakeholders," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. "This recognition belongs to our employees who work every day to build a more confident future for our customers and communities around the world."

Additional details about the rankings are available at Fortune.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Contact:

MetLife
Olivia Janicelli
(212) 578-3547
olivia.janicelli@metlife.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

