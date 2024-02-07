Entergy Corporation: Entergy Spotlights Communities at the AABE Energy Policy Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Entergy Corporation:

The American Association of Blacks in Energy brought together a diverse network of energy professionals representing every energy career field during its 2023 Energy Policy Summit held in Washington, D.C. in December. The AABE is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of Blacks and other minorities in the energy industry. The Summit serves as a platform for amplifying the voices of people of color on energy policy matters and attracts excellent speakers. By fostering valuable dialogue with policy leaders, the Summit addresses economic opportunities and their impact on underserved communities.

The 2023 Summit theme was "Expedient and Equitable Implementation," and attendees heard from members of Congress, key congressional staffers, federal officials, policy experts and industry colleagues regarding the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act and other energy-related legislation.

During the Summit, remarks and panel discussions covered topics related to our national clean energy transition, including successful sustainable solutions, the impact of U.S. foreign policy and how we can collaborate to ensure a just and prosperous energy future for all. AABE is a key local and national stakeholder that serves as a partner for the company on energy policies, regulations, emerging technologies, and environmental issues.

Entergy served as a Gold Sponsor of the 2023 Energy Policy Summit, and Senior Vice President of External Affairs John Hudson delivered remarks introducing the new President and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute, Dan Brouillette, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

"The AABE Energy Policy Summit discussed current challenges to expedient implementation in the energy transition and amplified diverse voices for building an inclusive and equitable future," said Hudson. "Entergy's sponsorship of the conference helped AABE deliver this vital conversation for resilient, sustainable and equitable communities. Together, we're shaping a cleaner energy landscape that benefits us all. We look forward to engaging in and continuing to champion our communities at these types of events in the months and years ahead."

Our participation in the event allowed members of the Entergy team to be part of this important industry-wide conversation while also giving us the opportunity to share information about our work and the importance of federal funding to help our communities become more resilient, sustainable and equitable through the clean energy transition.

We are also proud to sponsor the AABE National 47th Conference in April of 2024, where Entergy executives including Senior Vice President of External Affairs and President John Hudson and Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer David Ellis will give remarks and share their expertise in panel discussions on topics such as energy equity and environmental justice and how to leverage federal infrastructure funding opportunities to invest in our communities. Learn more about how we are building a cleaner, more resilient and sustainable energy future for everyone at entergy.com/future.

Although AABE's mission is to support Black professionals in the energy industry, the organization welcomes and encourages membership from individuals of all races who share its values and goals. AABE recognizes that promoting diversity and inclusion benefits everyone in the energy sector, and it actively seeks to engage with a broad range of individuals and organization to advance its mission. AABE's focus is on creating a more diverse and inclusive industry for all, and it welcomes anyone who is committed to that goal.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com