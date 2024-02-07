

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) Wednesday announced that it has appointed Marty St. George as its president, effective February 26.



He will report to Joanna Geraghty, the current president and incoming chief executive of the company.



Previously, Marty St. George has served as chief commercial officer at LATAM Airlines Group and at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.



In pre-market activity, JetBlue Airways shares are trading at $6.02, up 0.50% on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken