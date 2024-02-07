Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07
[07.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,753,251.00
|USD
|65,000.00
|50,880,984.18
|6.5625
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,304,608.47
|5.6094
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,810,234.34
|8.8241
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,487,300.48
|7.8112