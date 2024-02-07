Frito-Lay North America: Frito-Lay and Quaker Focus on Community Commitment: Major Donations and Scholarship Initiatives Mark 2023's Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / As active contributors to the community, Frito-Lay and Quaker's commitment to service is rooted in a strong drive to make a long-lasting positive impact. This has led to consistent investment in scalable partnerships and localized initiatives focused on enhancing economic opportunities, supporting racial equality, and contributing sustainable solutions for addressing food insecurity. The impact reflected in the past year serves as the foundation for continued support throughout 2024.

Employees drive forward Frito-Lay and Quaker's mission to deliver more smiles and a brighter future with every bite. In 2023, over 34 million bags of product were donated to organizations across the U.S., while more than 2,000 Frito-Lay and Quaker employees served nearly 12,500 volunteer hours across 150 local community activations nationwide.

Supporting community means ensuring the next generation of leaders are set up for success. Last year, nearly 400,000 students were supported through the delivery of food and essential supplies. In the spirit of enriching young minds, Frito-Lay also launched its first-ever Community Builder Scholarship program, distributing $100,000 to uplift students who give back to their local communities.

Collaborating with industry-leading non-profits helps to expand outreach for impactful community activations. In partnership with Feed the Children, over 275,000 meals were delivered to 260 schools, increasing school attendance and student confidence. As long-standing partners with GENYOUth's award-winning Mission 57 program, grab and go meal carts were donated to high-need schools across Arizona to serve 8.5 million school meals to over 31,000 students through Frito-Lay's partnership. Additionally, Frito-Lay partnered with LULAC National Education Service Centers to fund the P.U.E.N.T.E.S. program in six cities across the U.S., providing over 200 families with the tools and resources they need to help bridge the language and technology digital divide.

Creating smiles through service is at the heart of Frito-Lay and Quaker, whether it be the ones formed between frontline workers or the communities where they reside.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Frito-Lay North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Frito-Lay North America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/frito-lay-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Frito-Lay North America

View the original press release on accesswire.com