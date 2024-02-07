Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market worth $6.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A move towards cloud-based solutions, integration with IP-based technologies, and sophisticated automation powered by AI and machine learning will characterise the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market going forward. A emphasis on customised content distribution, OTT and hybrid broadcast delivery models, improved analytics and monitoring, and adherence to next-generation standards will also be present. These factors will influence the development of broadcast workflows and raise viewer engagement.

The Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the increasing engagement in HD and UHD content consumption, increase in demand for OTT services and escalating demand for video content across various industries, and proliferation of live broadcasting at an accelerated pace is also responsible for driving the market's growth.

By solution, the playout scheduling and management segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period.

By solutions, the playout scheduling and management segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period. These solutions are designed to efficiently manage the scheduling of programs, advertisements, and other content, helping broadcasters maintain a cohesive and engaging on-air presence. In the competitive broadcasting landscape, where delivering high-quality content without disruptions is paramount, playout scheduling solutions contribute significantly to the overall success of a channel. Within the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market, these scheduling and management solutions often integrate with other elements of the broadcasting workflow, such as traffic management systems and media asset management platforms.

By services, support and maintenance services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The support and maintenance segment of the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market is growing rapidly. Vendors in this market understand the critical nature of these systems and typically offer comprehensive maintenance packages to address both routine upkeep and emergency situations. Maintenance services encompass a spectrum of activities, ranging from software updates and hardware diagnostics to preventive maintenance checks. Regular software updates are vital to keeping playout systems current with evolving industry standards, and ensuring compatibility with new file formats, codecs, and broadcast protocols.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market. Asia-Pacific emerges as a region characterized by rapid digitalization, diverse content consumption patterns, and a burgeoning broadcasting industry. Growth drivers include the expanding middle-class population, increasing internet penetration, and the rise of mobile devices as primary content consumption platforms. Asian broadcasters are investing in advanced playout automation solutions to meet the demands of a vast and diverse audience while optimizing operational efficiency.

Top Key Companies in Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market:

Some major players in the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market include Harmonic (US), Evertz (Canada), Pebble Beach Systems (UK), Imagine Communications (US), Avid Technology (US), Grass Valley (US), Brightcove (US), Cinegy (US), Pixel Power (UK), ENCO Systems (US), BroadStream Solutions (US), PlayBox Technology (UK), Florical Systems (US), TSL Products (UK), Hardata (US), PlayBox Neo (Bulgaria), Hexaglobe (France), PlanetCast (India), Axel Technology (Italy), Aveco (Czech Republic), Anyware Video (France), Aplomb Technology (India), SI Media (Italy), Amagi (US), TVU Networks (US), Veset (Latvia), Evrideo (Israel), coralbay.tv (UK), Muvi (US), LTN Global Communications (US), and Zixi (US).

Recent Developments:

In November 2023, Avid Technology announced the completion of its acquisition by an affiliate of STG in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion. The acquisition was previously announced on August 9, 2023, and approved by Avid stockholders on November 2, 2023.

In October 2023, Harmonic announced that its virtualized cOS broadband platform, previously known as CableOS, now offers a rich array of next-generation capabilities that further extend its unique market-leading position. These capabilities include unified DOCSIS 4.0, BoostD 3.1, simplified timing synchronization for DAA, hitless software upgrades, integrated Profile Management Application (PMA) intelligence, and significantly reduced data center power consumption.

In September 2023, Imagine Communications announced an innovative collaboration with Google Ad Manager that is set to transform converged TV advertising. This strategic collaboration empowers broadcasters and TV operators to seamlessly offer cross-platform campaigns while ensuring consistent ad placement across all delivery methods - be it linear, over-the-air, or internet-streamed CTV.

In September 2023, Pebble and Virtual AI partnered to address the growing FAST market; the two companies are combining market leading playout solutions with advanced traffic and planning capabilities to bring new levels of functionality for FAST services.

In April 2023, MSG Networks announced Harmonic as its strategic technology partner to provide MSG Networks with reliable and real-time scaling capabilities, ultimately enhancing the viewing experience for MSG+ subscribers. Harmonic's worldwide DevOps team reinforces the solution's reliability, ensuring high availability for uninterrupted streaming services.

In April 2023, Evertz showcased Evertz.io, a robust Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes the process of launching new channels and monetizing content across various distribution applications such as Over-the-Top (OTT), Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Connected TV, and traditional Broadcast streaming, at NAB 2023.

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market Advantages:

Channel-in-a-box programmes and playout automation optimise workflow efficiency, minimise manual involvement, and streamline broadcast operations by automating multimedia content scheduling, playout, and management.

By lowering labour costs, purchasing less equipment, and centralising channel administration, these technologies help broadcasters achieve cost-effectiveness and operational efficiencies in the distribution of content.

With playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions, broadcasters may simply expand or modify channel configurations, add new features, and handle a variety of video formats. These solutions also offer flexibility and scalability to respond to changing broadcast requirements.

By include features like backup systems, redundant playout servers, and failover mechanisms, these solutions minimise the chance of service interruptions and guarantee continuous broadcast operations. They also offer great dependability and redundancy.

In order to facilitate interoperability and convenience of deployment, playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions seamlessly interface with the current broadcast infrastructure, which includes video servers, graphics systems, traffic and scheduling software, and advertising insertion platforms.

By enabling broadcasters to administer and provide numerous channels from a single platform, these systems simplify operations and minimise hardware footprint. They also support multi-channel playout.

With the real-time monitoring and management these solutions offer, broadcasters can ensure broadcast quality and compliance by keeping an eye on playout operations, managing playlists of content, and making last-minute changes to scheduling and content delivery.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market by offering (solution and services), channel type, channel application, coverage area, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market

To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market

