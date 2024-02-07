Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
07.02.2024 | 16:12
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 7 February 2024, Neil Rogan acquired 11,437 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.98937 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Neil Rogan

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Asia Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300YM9USHRKIET173

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2024-02-07

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004535307

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

2.99

11,437

34,189.42

Aggregated

2.989

11,437

34,189.42

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

7 February 2024


