IDX, a leading digital communications and data solutions business, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Scott Paterson as chief financial officer. In his role, Paterson will partner with Worldwide CEO Myles Peacock and the IDX Board of Directors to continue the growth and evolution of the business.

Scott Paterson, Worldwide Chief Financial Officer of IDX (Photo: Business Wire)

"As we continue our evolution as the premier communications solutions company, through the addition of industry-leading technology and award-winning creative content and production, it is essential that we have the right person driving our commercial position," said Peacock. "Scott's track record with transformational and growth-oriented businesses makes him prime to take this charge."

Paterson has held various senior finance roles for over 15 years, with many spent in marketing content, communications and technology. Prior to joining IDX, Paterson was CFO of private equity-backed TREND Networks, where he played a key role in the growth of the organization. He subsequently led the business through a private equity exit. Prior to TREND Networks, Paterson was group financial controller at Guinness World Records, where he was integral in transforming the business from its publishing core to a more diversified media enterprise focused on content creation and both digital and broadcast media.

"I am looking forward to combining my experiences with those of the talented team already at IDX to help continue to push the business forward," said Paterson. "Throughout my career, I've been at my happiest when working in innovative, creative environments. I was drawn to the role at IDX as I could recognize these attributes within the company."

The announcement comes at an opportune time for IDX, which recently launched a re-brand that includes the roll-out of new services designed to help clients waste less and grow more through digital communications, data and technology. Paterson's appointment is effective immediately.

