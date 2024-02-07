VERTU Unveils a Once-in-a-Lifetime Valentine's Day Spectacular: An Unprecedented 40% Off on Luxurious Handsets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / In a move that sets a new benchmark for luxury and romance, VERTU, the emblem of luxury in mobile communication, announces an unparalleled Valentine's Day celebration. For those who believe in expressing love through grand gestures, VERTU is offering an exclusive 40% Valentine discount across its illustrious range of handcrafted mobile phones. This rare opportunity is designed for the discerning few, aiming to make this Valentine's Day not just a celebration, but a testament to enduring love and timeless luxury.





VERTU Valentine Offers

Luxury phone maker VERTU unveils Valentine's Day Offers





Indulge in the Art of Luxury Gifting

VERTU handsets are more than mere devices; they are jewels of technology, crafted with the utmost care by artisans. 2024 Valentine Limited-time Offers Include:

Buy One Get Two Gifts for Free

Customers can get free engraving service and a smart toothbrush by purchasing a METAVERTU 2 phone.

The METAVERTU 2 is the latest smartphone in the web3 world. It's designed for digital asset management, merging the opulence of craftsmanship and precious materials with cutting-edge possibilities of blockchain space. So it's a rare gold chance for those seeking web3 and luxury gadgets.

Customers can get the cracked screen repair service for free by purchasing a METAVERTU 1 web3 phone or an iVertu classic phone. VERTU phones' display screens are covered with a layer of sapphire crystal, which is hard and durable, so if a user accidentally breaks the display, repairing it is difficult and expensive. Customers can enjoy professional screen repair services, which is usually worth $899.

Customers can claim a 40% discount for the Two iVertu Phones (Basic) Purchase. iVertu is a classic VERTU luxury phone series. VERTU encourages customers to love themselves by offering 40% off.

"Valentine's Day is a moment to cherish and celebrate the extraordinary connections we have in our lives, a moment to love ourselves," remarked Ermis, PR Marketing Manager at VERTU. "So in this special season, we want to be the cupid who send love gifts and create unforgettable memories for couples."

About VERTU

VERTU, founded 1998 in England, stands at the intersection of technology and artistry, crafting mobile phones that redefine luxury.

With a legacy of excellence, its creations embody precision engineering, unparalleled craftsmanship, and a commitment to innovation. The company has launched classic Signature V, iVertu, Aster P, and -- its latest -- the METAVERTU series, providing an entry into a world of luxury services and exclusive experiences, and setting the standard for luxury mobile communication.

For additional information about VERTU, explore vertu.com or contact pr@vertu.com.

