SiMPACT Strategy Group: Sustainability Training - Impact Upon UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals Now Available for North American Businesses

Social Value Canada (SVC) and Social Value US (SV US) announce the launch of The SDG Impact Standards, a new training series for enterprises, private equity funds, and bond issuers, seeking to embed consideration of impact on the SDGs into business management and planning processes, and into investment decision making.

The 12 SDG Impact Enterprise Actions

The SDG Impact Standards are voluntary internal management standards designed to help businesses and investors embed sustainability and the SDGs into their management systems and decision-making practices. They are management practice standards - similar to ISO standards - focused on strategy development, management, transparency, and governance.

The SDG Impact Standards are the missing piece of the sustainable business and investing puzzle. Building on and complementing existing leading initiatives such as the Impact Management Project Standards & Norms, the Social Value International Social Value Principles, the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures, among many others.

The SDG Impact Standards aim at transforming mindsets in the way business and investments are done so that both financial and non-financial value creation for the organization, people and planet are considered equally important in the business and investment decision-making process.

"Investors and enterprises are increasingly looking to the The SDG Impact Standards for guidance", said Stephanie Robertson, CEO, SiMPACT Strategy Group, Board Member, SVC, and Co-chair, Social Value International (SVI). "The Standards offer a set of actions to support organizations in making informed decisions to place sustainability and the SDGs at the heart of their strategies for value creation."

SVI collaborates with UNDP to deliver a Train-the-Trainer course for individuals aspiring to become Accredited Trainers for the SDG Impact Standards. Upon completion of the training and a successful assessment, trainers receive a license to provide guidance to organizations on implementing these standards. Currently, there are 3 Accredited SDG Impact Standards Trainers in North America.

About Social Value Canada and Social Value US:

Social Value Canada (SVC) and Social Value US are North America's practitioner networka for social value, SROI, and impact management. They are affiliates of Social Value International - an international network with members in 43 countries, and national affiliate networks in 24 countries, and growing.

About Social Value International:

Social Value International (SVI) is the leading global network for social impact and social value. SVI strives to work collaboratively with their members to achieve their collective mission of changing the way the world accounts for value. SVI has played a pivotal role in the development of the SDG Impact Standards, collaborating closely with UNDP.

About the SDG Impact

SDG Impact is a global UNDP flagship initiative working to accelerate private sector activity and investment towards sustainability and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Standards are fully aligned with SVI's Principles of Social Value, aiming to optimize the wellbeing of people and the planet. In addition to contributing to their development, SVI is actively promoting the roll-out and adoption of the Standards globally. The organization is committed to building capacity to support entities aligning with these standards, emphasizing the importance of creating a positive impact on both social and environmental fronts. As part of this commitment, SVI collaborates with UNDP to deliver a Train-the-Trainer course for individuals aspiring to become Accredited Trainers for the SDG Impact Standards. Upon completion of the training and a successful assessment, trainers receive a license to provide guidance to organizations on implementing these standards. Currently, there are 3 Accredited SDG Impact Standards Trainers in North America.

For more information about SDG Impact Standards, please visit: https://sdgimpact.undp.org/practice-standards.html

