Vietnam Logistics Market: A $35 Billion Powerhouse - Dive Deeper with Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up for a remarkable journey through Vietnam's logistics market, a sector poised for a meteoric rise to USD 35 billion by 2027. This dynamic landscape, fueled by a potent mix of e-commerce growth, burgeoning trade, and a visionary government, presents exciting opportunities for investors and industry players alike.

E-commerce: The Engine of Growth

Imagine express delivery drones zipping through Ho Chi Minh City, fulfilling the ever-growing needs of Vietnam's fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia. This translates to a staggering 25% annual increase in demand for logistics solutions. Are you ready to ride this wave of opportunity?

Manufacturing Muscle: A Steady Anchor

Vietnam's manufacturing prowess demands efficient logistics partners. As a key regional hub, it needs robust freight forwarding and international transportation. This sector fuels a 45% share of the market, offering stability and growth potential.

Infrastructure Upgrade: Building Bridges to Prosperity

Imagine Vietnam's logistics arteries pumping even faster. By 2030, a staggering USD 200 billion investment is modernizing ports, roads, and logistics hubs. This ambitious program promises 20% faster freight movement and improved connectivity.

Open for Business: A Gateway to Southeast Asia

Think beyond Vietnam's borders. Regional trade agreements are opening doors to a 30% increase in trade volume by 2027. Become a key player in this expanding network. Explore the market's international potential with Ken Research's comprehensive analysis.

Winning in the Vietnamese Logistics Arena

Unlock the full potential of the Vietnamese logistics market. Embrace technology, offer specialized solutions, build strong partnerships, and prioritize sustainability. Ready to become a leader in this exciting sector?

Taxonomy

Vietnam Logistics Market Segmentation

By Service Mix

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

CEP

Value Added Services

Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

By Mode of Freight

Road Freight

Sea Freight

Air Freight

By Types of Operators

Small Fleet Operator (SFO)

Medium Fleet Operator (MFO)

Large Fleet Operator (LFO)

By End-User

Retail

Oil and Gas

Textiles

Pharma

Others

Vietnam Warehousing Market Segmentation

By Warehousing Types

General/Industrial/Retail

CFS/ICD

Cold Storage

Agriculture and Others

By Warehouse Locations

Northern

Central

Southern

By End-User

Retail

Oil and Gas

Textiles

Pharma

Others

Vietnam Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Logistics Market Segmentation

By CEP Market Model

B2B

B2C

C2C

By CEP Transaction Time

Same Day

Next Day

After 2 Days

More than 2 days

By CEP Mode of Shipments

Domestic

International

By End-User

Retail

Oil and Gas

Textiles

Pharma

Others

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: -

Vietnam Logistics Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:

UAE Logistics Market Outlook to 2026 Driven by rapidly growing E-Commerce industry, various infrastructure development initiatives, & its strategic location.

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of UAE Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2021. However, drop was observed in 2020. This is owing to the prevalence of the global pandemic that affected logistics services worldwide. Market Size of UAE Logistics is expected to show a decent growth trajectory from 2021 to 2026 at CAGR of 7.4%. This is mainly due to rapid infrastructural development which has led to services being able to reach previously inaccessible regions.

Indonesia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027 driven by high growth in E-Commerce, government policies attracting foreign investors & promising manufacturing sector

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of Indonesia Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2021. However, drop was observed in 2020. This is owing to fear and social distance among service providers during pandemic. Market Size of Logistics market is expected to show a decent growth trajectory from 2022 to 2027 at CAGR of 10%. This is mainly due to rapid infrastructural development which has led to services being able to reach previously un-accessible regions.

KSA Logistics Market Outlook to 2026 driven by infrastructural enhancement, administration & regulatory reforms, privatization of logistics sector

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of KSA Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2021. However, drop was observed in 2020. This is owing to fear and social distance among service providers during pandemic. Market Size of Logistics market is expected to show a decent growth trajectory from 2022 to 2026 at CAGR of 5.7%. This is mainly due to rapid infrastructural development which has led to services being able to reach previously un-accessible regions.

Singapore Logistics Industry Outlook to 2028 Driven by Driven by growing investment in transport infrastructure and transformation towards digital economy

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of Singapore Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2019 to 2022. The Singapore logistics sector supports the second-largest economy on the continent, and is relatively sophisticated. Local and international companies use Singapore as gateway for their operations into Africa. The logistics operators are making significant investments in automation and digitalization in order to address security concerns, improve loss prevention as well as efficiency.

