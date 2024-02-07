Cf Bankshares Inc., Parent Of Cfbank Na, Reports Results For The 4th Quarter And Full Year 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023 .

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

Net Income was $4.2 million ( $0.65 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter and $16.9 million ( $2.63 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

( per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter and per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2023 . Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.0 million . PPNR for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $23.3 million .

. PPNR for the year ended December 31, 2023 was . For the fourth quarter of 2023, Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 11.02% and PPNR ROE was 15.72% , while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 0. 84% and PPNR ROA was 1.19% .

and PPNR ROE was , while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was and PPNR ROA was . Assets topped $2 billion at December 31, 2023 .

at December 31, 2023 . Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $21.6 million, or 10.1% , during the fourth quarter of 2023.

or , during the fourth quarter of 2023. Book value per share increased to $23.74 as of December 31, 2023 .

as of December 31, 2023 . Credit quality remains strong with loans more than 30 days past due at 0.11% of total loans and nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.33% as of December 31, 2023 .

Recent Developments

On January 3, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per share paid on January 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2024.

CEO and Board Chair Commentary

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented: "Net earnings were $4.2 million for the fourth quarter, which were impacted by provisions for credit losses of $875,000 .

During the quarter, our charge offs were $633,000, which were related to two commercial loans in the transportation (trucking) sector. Our exposure to this sector is less than 1% of total loans and leases.

Our Total Assets topped $2 billion at December 31, 2023, and were primarily comprised of net loans and leases totaling $1.7 billion, as we continue to have only a nominal investment portfolio.

Loans grew by $34 million during the fourth quarter.

Our fourth quarter Efficiency Ratio was 52.75%, demonstrating our success in managing overhead and tight expense controls.

Deposits during the fourth quarter increased $59 million, with Non-interest bearing deposits increasing $22 million .

CFBank moved into the top ten Central Ohio Banks ranked by deposits, topping the $1 billion deposit level in Central Ohio .

We are highly encouraged by the strength of our increasing Business opportunities early in this new year. These opportunities include loans and deposits as well as Fee income business lines: Salable mortgage lending, Treasury management fees & Credit Card fee revenue, all are gaining increasing business traction.

Additionally, we are attracting top banking talent and quality business from Regional banks and other competitors as we continue building and strengthening our business presence & teams in the four Major Metro Markets we serve ( Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Indianapolis ).

As we move into 2024, we expect Net Interest Margin (NIM) to remain challenging, however, we are seeing signs of improving stability. Remaining nimble and maintaining efficient operations, positions us to effectively manage through changes in interest rates moving forward, while taking advantage of profitable market growth opportunities.

We are gaining business momentum and raising the bar through consistently executing well the fundamentals of our business and growth plan.

We believe "Our bests are yet Ahead!"

Robert E. Hoeweler, Chairman of the Board, added: "Through January 2024, when measured over a 1-year, 5-year and 10-year period, the performance of our stock has significantly outperformed both the KBW Regional Banking ETF and the S&P Regional Banking ETF. Also, since our recap in late 2012, the CFBK stock price has appreciated 164%. Our insider ownership above 40% truly aligns our interests with Shareholders."

Overview of Results

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $4.2 million (or $0.65 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $4.0 million (or $0.62 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net income of $4.7 million (or $0.72 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $6.0 million compared to PPNR of $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and PPNR of $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $16.9 million (or $2.63 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $18.2 million (or $2.78 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2022. PPNR was $23.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $23.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $11.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and increased $87,000, or 0.7%, compared to $11.7 million in the prior quarter, and decreased $1.4 million, or 10.6%, compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.5 million, or 5.5%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.4 million, or 8.8%, increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $65.3 million, or 3.5%, increase in average interest-earning assets, coupled with a 12bps increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in interest expense when compared to the prior quarter was attributed to a 25bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a $44.8 million, or 2.9%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin of 2.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 decreased 6bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.50% for the prior quarter.

The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $9.2 million, or 105.3%, increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $7.8 million, or 35.7%, increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was attributed to a 195bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a $222.0 million, or 16.1%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a 104bps increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, coupled with a $218.7 million, or 12.8%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding. The net interest margin of 2.44% for the quarter ended December 31 2023 decreased 64bps compared to the net interest margin of 3.08% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1.0 million and decreased $268,000, or 20.6%, compared to $1.3 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $345,000 decrease in swap fee income, partially offset by a $91,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 increased $382,000, or 58.7%, compared to $651,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $175,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, a $56,000 increase in the net gain on sales of residential loans and a $173,000 decrease in the loss on the redemption of life insurance.

The following table represents the notional amount of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 (in thousands).



Three Months ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Notional amount of loans sold $ 1,990

$ 3,646

$ 2,717

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 totaled $6.7 million and decreased $15,000, or 0.2%, compared to $6.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $91,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a $72,000 increase in data processing expense. The decrease in salaries and benefits was primarily due to a decrease in incentive compensation expense. The increase in data processing expense was primarily due to one-time implementation expenses for certain product enhancements.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 decreased $528,000, or 7.3%, compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $485,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $115,000 decrease in advertising and marketing expense, partially offset by a $185,000 increase in FDIC premiums. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to a decrease in the number of employees coupled with lower payroll taxes. The decrease in advertising and marketing expense was due to a reduction in advertising campaigns. The increase in FDIC premiums was related to increased assets and deposit levels and assessment rates.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $932,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (effective tax rate of 18.0%), compared to $984,000 for the prior quarter (effective tax rate of 19.6%) and $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (effective tax rate of 20.8%).

Loans and Loans Held For Sale

Net loans and leases totaled $1.7 billion at December 31, 2023 and increased $34.4 million, or 2.1%, from the prior quarter and increased $121.9 million, or 7.8%, from December 31, 2022 . The increase in net loans and leases from September 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $40.5 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, an $11.9 million increase in commercial loan balances, and a $6.0 million increase in multi-family loan balances, partially offset by a $26.6 million decrease in construction loan balances. The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were primarily related to increased sales activity and new relationships. The decrease in construction loan balances was primarily related to $35.7 million of loans that paid off and $18.9 million of loans that converted to permanent loans upon the completion of construction, partially offset by $28.0 million of new construction loan advances.

The increase in net loans and leases from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $57.9 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, a $26.6 million increase in multi-family loan balances, a $13.2 million increase in single-family residential loan balances, a $12.5 million increase in commercial loan balances, a $6.6 million increase in construction loan balances, and a $5.2 million increase in home equity lines of credit. The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were related to increased sales activity and new relationships.

The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases for certain non-owner-occupied loan types (in thousands).













December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Construction - 1-4 family* $ 20,663 $ 15,788 Construction - Multi-family*

109,379

132,538 Construction - Non-residential*

57,459

60,647 Hotel/Motel

12,284

12,360 Industrial / Warehouse

52,923

27,966 Land/Land Development

20,749

21,281 Medical/Healthcare/Senior Housing

373

395 Multi-family

164,641

154,764 Office

41,072

42,432 Retail

37,239

25,049 Other

62,226

62,275

*CFBank possesses a core competency and deep expertise in Construction Lending. The construction lending business sector has produced many full banking

relationships with proven developers with long successful track records.



Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $5.7 million, or 0.33%, of total loans at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.1 million from $4.6 million at September 30, 2023 and an increase of $5.0 million from $761,000 at December 31, 2022 . The increase in nonaccrual loans when compared to the prior quarter end was primarily due to three commercial loans, totaling $1.7 million, becoming nonaccrual during the fourth quarter 2023. Of the $1.7 million that became nonaccrual during the quarter, $1.0 million is covered by an SBA guarantee.

The increase in nonaccrual loans when compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily driven by five commercial loans, totaling $4.9 million, becoming nonaccrual during the year ended December 31, 2023 . Loans past due more than 30 days totaled $2.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $2.4 million at September 30, 2023 and $2.1 million at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $16.9 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $17.0 million at September 30, 2023 and $16.1 million at December 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.99% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.02% at September 30, 2023 and 1.01% at December 31, 2022. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by a decrease in reserves placed on individually-evaluated commercial loans. This was the result of two individually-evaluated loans being charged down to the fair market value of their collateral.

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss (CECL) model, which resulted in an increase to the reserve for credit losses of $49,000 . There was $875,000 in provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a $1.2 million provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a $637,000 provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 totaled $623,000 compared to net charge-offs of $126,000 for the prior quarter and net charge offs of $262,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.7 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $59.1 million, or 3.5%, when compared to $1.7 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $216.1 million, or 14.1%, when compared to $1.5 billion at December 31 2022. The increase when compared to the prior quarter end is primarily due to a $41.2 million increase in checking account balances, a $16.2 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances, and a $2.9 million increase in money market account balances, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in savings account balances.

The increase in deposits when compared to December 31, 2022 is primarily due to a $105.3 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances, a $102.5 million increase in money market account balances, and an $11.4 million increase in checking account balances, partially offset by a $3.1 million decrease in savings account balances.

Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts totaled $235.9 million at December 31, 2023 and increased $21.6 million from $214.3 million at September 30, 2023 and decreased $27.3 million from $263.2 million at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, approximately 29.2% of our deposit balances exceeded the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000, as compared to approximately 28.0% at September 30, 2023 and 31.6% at December 31, 2022 .

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other debt totaled $110.0 million at December 31, 2023 and at September 30, 2023 and increased $534,000 when compared to $109.5 million at December 31, 2022. The increase when compared to December 31, 2022 was due to a $4.0 million increase on the Company's line of credit with a third party financial institution, partially offset by a $3.5 million decrease in FHLB advances.

Capital

Stockholders' equity totaled $155.4 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.1 million, or 2.7%, from $151.3 million at September 30, 2023. Stockholders' equity increased $16.1 million, or 11.6%, from $139.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by $386,000 in dividend payments. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the year ended December 31, 2023 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by $1.5 million in dividend payments and a $253,000 increase in other comprehensive loss. The other comprehensive loss was the result of the mark-to-market adjustment of our investment portfolio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release include Tangible book value per common share, Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Net Revenue (PPNR), PPNR Return on Average Assets (PPNR ROA) and PPNR Return on Average Equity (PPNR ROE). Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this earnings release under the heading "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company") is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana . The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR in excess of 20%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank was named one of Piper Sandler's "Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars" for 2023. This recognition places us among the top 10% of small-cap banks and thrifts in the United States. In addition, CFBank ranked #7 on American Banker's listing of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks based on 3-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2022 .

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

Consolidated Statements of Income





























($ in thousands, except share data)





























(unaudited) Three months ended





Year ended





December 31,





December 31,





2023

2022

% change

2023

2022

% change Total interest income $ 29,712

$ 21,901

36 %

$ 108,279



67,764

60 % Total interest expense

17,958



8,746

105 %



60,639



18,974

220 % Net interest income

11,754



13,155

-11 %



47,640



48,790

-2 %































Provision for credit losses

875



637

37 %



2,317



787

194 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses

10,879



12,518

-13 %



45,323



48,003

-6 %































Noninterest income





























Service charges on deposit accounts

487



312

56 %



1,566



1,135

38 % Net gain (loss) on sales of residential mortgage loans

34



(22)

n/m



119



656

-82 % Net gains on sale of commercial loans

54



76

-29 %



66



353

-81 % Swap fee income

99



148

-33 %



715



190

276 % Gain (loss) on redemption of life insurance

-



(173)

n/m



-



(173)

n/m Other

359



310

16 %



1,565



1,049

49 % Noninterest income

1,033



651

59 %



4,031



3,210

26 %































Noninterest expense





























Salaries and employee benefits

3,329



3,814

-13 %



14,513



15,125

-4 % Occupancy and equipment

430



298

44 %



1,694



1,253

35 % Data processing

604



632

-4 %



2,172



2,807

-23 % Franchise and other taxes

328



312

5 %



1,263



1,151

10 % Professional fees

597



610

-2 %



2,470



2,758

-10 % Director fees

162



167

-3 %



658



632

4 % Postage, printing, and supplies

26



57

-54 %



149



183

-19 % Advertising and marketing

29



144

-80 %



336



431

-22 % Telephone

60



69

-13 %



257



249

3 % Loan expenses

109



192

-43 %



619



694

-11 % Depreciation

141



121

17 %



567



496

14 % FDIC premiums

625



440

42 %



2,215



1,130

96 % Regulatory assessment

61



71

-14 %



242



272

-11 % Other insurance

55



42

31 %



209



177

18 % Impairment of property and equipment

-



-

n/m



-



570

n/m Other

189



304

-38 %



1,005



693

45 % Noninterest expense

6,745



7,273

-7 %



28,369



28,621

-1 %































Income before income taxes

5,167



5,896

-12 %



20,985



22,592

-7 % Income tax expense

932



1,225

-24 %



4,048



4,428

-9 % Net income $ 4,235

$ 4,671

-9 %

$ 16,937

$ 18,164

-7 %































Share Data





























Basic earnings per common share $ 0.66

$ 0.73





$ 2.64

$ 2.84



Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.65

$ 0.72





$ 2.63

$ 2.78



































Average common shares outstanding - basic

6,433,568



6,363,552







6,421,088



6,397,053



Average common shares outstanding - diluted

6,469,862



6,491,820







6,447,447



6,535,160



































n/m - not meaningful































































Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition





























































($ in thousands) Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(unaudited) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Assets





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 261,595

$ 229,763

$ 231,600

$ 214,248

$ 151,787

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

100



100



100



100



100

Securities available for sale

8,092



8,480



8,966



9,661



10,442

Equity securities

5,000



5,000



5,000



5,000



5,000

Loans held for sale

1,849



1,355



1,355



591



580

Loans and leases

1,710,998



1,676,806



1,647,103



1,631,998



1,588,317

Less allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(16,865)



(17,032)



(15,960)



(15,915)



(16,062)

Loans and leases, net

1,694,133



1,659,774



1,631,143



1,616,083



1,572,255

FHLB and FRB stock

8,482



8,499



8,736



9,203



7,942

Premises and equipment, net

3,812



3,940



4,085



4,118



3,778

Other assets held for sale

-



-



-



1,930



1,930

Operating lease right of use assets

5,221



5,138



5,313



5,500



1,357

Bank owned life insurance

26,266



26,103



25,946



25,791



25,641

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

44,065



44,300



40,605



38,085



39,362

Total assets $ 2,058,615

$ 1,992,452

$ 1,962,849

$ 1,930,310

$ 1,820,174

































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Deposits





























Noninterest bearing $ 235,916

$ 214,334

$ 216,966

$ 224,096

$ 263,241

Interest bearing

1,508,141



1,470,659



1,443,117



1,379,745



1,264,681

Total deposits

1,744,057



1,684,993



1,660,083



1,603,841



1,527,922

FHLB advances and other debt

109,995



109,987



109,978



136,970



109,461

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

2,179



1,737



2,034



2,132



3,513

Operating lease liabilities

5,302



5,216



5,388



5,572



1,438

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,747



24,298



23,084



23,530



23,670

Subordinated debentures

14,961



14,951



14,941



14,932



14,922

Total liabilities

1,903,241



1,841,182



1,815,508



1,786,977



1,680,926

































Stockholders' equity

155,374



151,270



147,341



143,333



139,248

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,058,615

$ 1,992,452

$ 1,962,849

$ 1,930,310

$ 1,820,174

























































Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis







































































































For Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:



















































Securities (1) (2) $ 13,412

$ 129



3.14 %

$ 13,802

$ 101



2.40 %

$ 16,178

$ 217



4.75 % Loans and leases and loans held for sale (3)

1,682,498



26,240



6.24 %



1,642,029



25,121



6.12 %



1,522,529



19,971



5.25 % Other earning assets

222,764



3,176



5.70 %



197,434



2,778



5.63 %



161,904



1,603



3.96 % FHLB and FRB stock

8,496



167



7.86 %



8,568



166



7.75 %



7,810



110



5.63 % Total interest-earning assets

1,927,170



29,712



6.16 %



1,861,833



28,166



6.04 %



1,708,421



21,901



5.12 % Noninterest-earning assets

96,301















95,186















86,974











Total assets $ 2,023,471













$ 1,957,019













$ 1,795,395

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Deposits $ 1,475,357



16,863



4.57 %

$ 1,430,568



15,421



4.31 %

$ 1,260,255



7,775



2.47 % FHLB advances and other borrowings

124,948



1,095



3.51 %



124,930



1,078



3.45 %



118,083



971



3.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,600,305



17,958



4.49 %



1,555,498



16,499



4.24 %



1,378,338



8,746



2.54 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities

269,442















251,509















279,212











Total liabilities

1,869,747















1,807,007















1,657,550

































































Equity

153,724















150,012















137,845











Total liabilities and equity $ 2,023,471













$ 1,957,019













$ 1,795,395

































































Net interest-earning assets $ 326,865













$ 306,335













$ 330,083











Net interest income/interest rate spread





$ 11,754



1.67 %







$ 11,667



1.80 %







$ 13,155



2.58 % Net interest margin













2.44 %















2.50 %















3.08 % Average interest-earning assets



















































to average interest-bearing liabilities

120.43 %















119.69 %















123.95 %













(1)Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities. Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities.

(2)Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(3)Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and includes nonperforming loans and leases.















































Consolidated Financial Highlights







































At or for the three months ended

At or for the year ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,



December 31, (unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



2023



2022 Earnings and Dividends









































Net interest income

$ 11,754

$ 11,667

$ 11,486

$ 12,733

$ 13,155

$ 47,640

$ 48,790 Provision for credit losses

$ 875

$ 1,193

$ 12

$ 237

$ 637

$ 2,317

$ 787 Noninterest income

$ 1,033

$ 1,301

$ 978

$ 719

$ 651

$ 4,031

$ 3,210 Noninterest expense

$ 6,745

$ 6,760

$ 7,173

$ 7,691

$ 7,273

$ 28,369

$ 28,621 Net income

$ 4,235

$ 4,031

$ 4,223

$ 4,448

$ 4,671

$ 16,937

$ 18,164 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.66

$ 0.63

$ 0.66

$ 0.69

$ 0.73

$ 2.64

$ 2.84 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.65

$ 0.62

$ 0.66

$ 0.68

$ 0.72

$ 2.63

$ 2.78 Dividends declared per share

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.23

$ 0.18











































Performance Ratios (annualized)









































Return on average assets



0.84 %



0.82 %



0.88 %



0.98 %



1.04 %



0.88 %



1.11 % Return on average equity



11.02 %



10.75 %



11.60 %



12.55 %



13.55 %



11.46 %



13.69 % Average yield on interest-earning assets



6.16 %



6.04 %



5.76 %



5.56 %



5.12 %



5.89 %



4.37 % Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities



4.49 %



4.24 %



3.89 %



3.24 %



2.54 %



3.99 %



1.55 % Average interest rate spread



1.67 %



1.80 %



1.87 %



2.32 %



2.58 %



1.90 %



2.82 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent



2.44 %



2.50 %



2.52 %



2.93 %



3.08 %



2.59 %



3.15 % Efficiency ratio



52.75 %



52.13 %



57.55 %



57.17 %



52.68 %



54.90 %



55.04 % Noninterest expense to average assets



1.33 %



1.38 %



1.50 %



1.69 %



1.62 %



1.47 %



1.76 %











































Capital









































Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)



9.76 %



9.83 %



9.82 %



10.02 %



9.89 %



9.76 %



9.89 % Total risk-based capital ratio (1)



13.30 %



13.36 %



13.24 %



12.93 %



12.74 %



13.30 %



12.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)



12.17 %



12.22 %



12.15 %



11.84 %



11.65 %



12.17 %



11.65 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (1)



12.17 %



12.22 %



12.15 %



11.84 %



11.65 %



12.17 %



11.65 % Equity to total assets at end of period



7.55 %



7.59 %



7.51 %



7.43 %



7.65 %



7.55 %



7.65 % Book value per common share

$ 23.74

$ 23.10

$ 22.49

$ 21.88

$ 21.43

$ 23.74

$ 21.43 Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 23.74

$ 23.10

$ 22.49

$ 21.88

$ 21.43

$ 23.74

$ 21.43 Period-end market value per common share

$ 19.50

$ 16.75

$ 15.00

$ 19.50

$ 21.18

$ 19.50

$ 21.18 Period-end common shares outstanding



6,545,560



6,549,609



6,550,950



6,549,991



6,496,824



6,545,560



6,496,824 Average basic common shares outstanding



6,433,568



6,429,198



6,418,305



6,402,856



6,363,552



6,421,088



6,397,053 Average diluted common shares outstanding



6,469,862



6,456,575



6,433,623



6,542,698



6,491,820



6,447,447



6,535,160











































Asset Quality









































Nonperforming loans

$ 5,722

$ 4,594

$ 799

$ 718

$ 761

$ 5,722

$ 761 Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.33 %



0.27 %



0.05 %



0.04 %



0.05 %



0.33 %



0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.28 %



0.23 %



0.04 %



0.04 %



0.04 %



0.28 %



0.04 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases



0.99 %



1.02 %



0.97 %



0.98 %



1.01 %



0.99 %



1.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to nonperforming loans and leases



294.74 %



370.74 %



1997.50 %



2216.57 %



2110.64 %



294.74 %



2110.64 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 623

$ 126

$ (108)

$ 5

$ 262

$ 646

$ 233 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.15 %



0.03 %



(0.03 %)



0.00 %



0.07 %



0.04 %



0.02 %











































Average Balances









































Loans

$ 1,699,323

$ 1,657,303

$ 1,642,961

$ 1,603,237

$ 1,537,941

$ 1,650,987

$ 1,394,838 Assets

$ 2,023,471

$ 1,957,019

$ 1,909,354

$ 1,824,343

$ 1,795,395

$ 1,929,169

$ 1,629,191 Stockholders' equity

$ 153,724

$ 150,012

$ 145,569

$ 141,792

$ 137,845

$ 147,812

$ 132,642

(1)Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank

(2)There are no differences between book value per common share and tangible book value per common share since the Company does not have any intangible assets.



GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

This press release contains certain non-GAAP disclosures for: (1) Tangible book value per common share, (2) PPNR, (3) PPNR return on average assets and (4) PPNR return on average equity. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operations performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) book value per common share (2) net earnings (3) return on average assets and (4) return on average equity.

The table below presents the reconciliation of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:































Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR"),





















PPNR Return on Average Assets and PPNR Return on Average Equity











































Three Months Ended

Year ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 4,235

$ 4,031

$ 4,671

$ 16,937

$ 18,164 Add: Provision for credit losses

875



1,193



637



2,317



787 Add: Income tax expense

932



984



1,225



4,048



4,428 Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue $ 6,042

$ 6,208

$ 6,533

$ 23,302

$ 23,379





























Average Assets $ 2,023,471

$ 1,957,019

$ 1,795,395

$ 1,929,169

$ 1,629,191 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 153,724

$ 150,012

$ 137,845

$ 147,812

$ 132,642





























Return on average assets (1)

0.84 %



0.82 %



1.04 %



0.88 %



1.11 % PPNR return on average assets (2)

1.19 %



1.27 %



1.46 %



1.21 %



1.44 %





























Return on average equity (3)

11.02 %



10.75 %



13.55 %



11.46 %



13.69 % PPNR return on average equity (4)

15.72 %



16.55 %



18.96 %



15.76 %



17.63 %





























(1) Annualized net income divided by average assets















(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets















(3) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity













(4) Annualized PPNR divided by average stockholders' equity

















