Edible Garden AG Incorporated: Edible Garden Receives US Patent No. D1, 010,365 S for Self-Watering In-Store Display

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent related to its in-store, Self-Watering Display.

The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365 S, titled, "Plant Display Apparatus" to Edible Garden AG Incorporated. The patent encompasses methods and systems designed for the Company's proprietary in-store, Self-Watering Display, which is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "Our proprietary Self-Watering Display's recent patent underscores our dedication to innovation, following closely on the heels of a third patent awarded for our unique Green Thumb Greenhouse Agriculture System . This Self-Watering Display technology has been transformative in increasing plant shelf life, ensuring maximum freshness, and significantly reducing spoilage at retail locations. Consistent with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, our self-watering displays enable retailers to present plants in their prime, reducing waste and offering superior products to consumers. Following a successful initial rollout at Meijer, the display's effective implementation has led us to expand our deployment across our distribution network."

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming.

