Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 18:00
131 Leser
Minesto AB: Continued collaboration between Minesto and Swedish Energy Agency - 3 MSEK funding awarded for upgrading of mooring system

GÖTEBORG and VASTRA GOTALAND, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Energy Agency has awarded Minesto a 2.8 MSEK grant to support development and testing of next generation mooring system. The grant co-funds a project through which Minesto will advance performance of the unique tether system that moors the powerplant to the seabed.

Minesto has been awarded funding by the Swedish Energy Agency to continue optimization of tethering solutions to further leverage reliability and performance of this core system.

The funding is part of the CETPartnership (Clean Energy Transition Partnership) program and include collaboration with Swedish, Spanish and French partners, in coordination by RISE Research Institutes of Sweden:

Smartmooring | Innovate sensing for moored ocean energy systems

"We are very pleased that the Swedish Energy Agency continues its support for Minesto. This investment strengthens our technology-base in a core competitive area in collaboration with key partners and suppliers", said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/continued-collaboration-between-minesto-and-swedish-energy-agency---3-msek-funding-awarded-for-upgrading-of-mooring-system-302056393.html

