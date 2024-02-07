Medical Polymers Market Size to Grow USD 21320 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Polymers Market is Segmented by Type (Medical Resins and Fibers, Medical Elastomers, Biodegradable Plastics), by Application (Medical Devices and Equipment, Medical Packaging).

The Global Medical Polymers Market Revenue was USD 17170 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 21320 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18T15867/Global_and_India_Medical_Polymers_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Medical Polymers Market

The market for medical polymers is expected to grow due to a number of factors, including the growing need for biocompatible materials in healthcare applications, technological developments that are driving the creation of novel polymers customized for particular medical applications, the growing trend of minimally invasive procedures that call for flexible and lightweight polymer-based devices, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases that call for cutting-edge medical solutions. The market is also growing as a result of rising healthcare costs, an aging population, environmental concerns driving the creation of eco-friendly polymers, burgeoning applications in personalized medicine, and new regions with developing healthcare infrastructure.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18T15867/global-and-india-medical-polymers

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MEDICAL POLYMERS MARKET

The growing need for biocompatible materials in the healthcare industry is driving the expansion of the medical polymers market. Biocompatible polymers, including polyethylene, polypropylene , and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) , find widespread application in drug delivery systems, implants, and medical devices. Their capacity to resemble genuine tissues while avoiding negative responses makes them perfect for a range of medical applications, which propels market growth. The need for medical polymers has increased due to patient preferences for less intrusive surgical treatments. Catheters, stents, and other medical equipment needed for minimally invasive procedures are made of polymers. Their biocompatibility, flexibility, and lightweight make them ideal for accurate, minimally invasive operations, which in turn promotes market expansion.

The need for medical polymers is being driven by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments, which need sophisticated medical treatments. In order to manage and treat these illnesses, implanted devices, medication delivery systems, and diagnostic tools are developed, and this leads to the expansion of the polymer industry. Global increases in healthcare spending have led to more funding for medical research and development, which includes the creation of medicinal polymers. The market for medical polymers is being stimulated by governments and healthcare organizations spending substantial expenditures towards the progress of technology and the improvement of healthcare infrastructure.

Due to the increased risk of numerous medical diseases among the aging population, there is a growing need for medical equipment and therapies. The market is expected to increase as a result of the widespread use of polymers in prostheses, wound care products, and orthopedic implants that address the healthcare demands of the aging population. In addition, the emergence of personalized medicine which tailors medical care to each patient's unique characteristics has created new opportunities for medical polymers. Tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and customized drug delivery systems all use polymers, which support the changing healthcare environment and stimulate industry growth.

Own It Today - Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18T15867&lic=single-user

MEDICAL POLYMERS MARKETSHARE ANALYSIS

The top companies in the worldwide market for medical polymers include BASF SE, Bayer, Celanese, DSM, Du Pont, and others. About 20% of the worldwide market is occupied by the top 5 competitors.

With more than 60% of the world market, North America and Europe are the two largest marketplaces.

Medical Resins and Fibers is the main type, with a share of about 80%.

Medical Packaging is the main application, which holds a share of about 50%.

Purchase Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-18T15867/Global_and_India_Medical_Polymers

Key Companies:

Celanese

BASF SE

Bayer

Bayer AG

DSM

DuPont

Solvay S A

Eastman Chemical

Evonik

Hexpol

EXXON MOBIL

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

Victrex

Colorite Compounds

Raumedic

Kraton

Tianjin Plastics

Shanghai New Shanghua

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-18T15867/Global_and_India_Medical_Polymers

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Medical Cycloolefin Polymers Market

- Medical Polymer Splint Market

- Medical Co2 Carboxytherapy Machine Market

- Medical Polymers for Devices, Equipment and Packaging market size is expected to reach USD 2185.9 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2029.

- Medical Superabsorbent Polymers market was valued at USD 152.6 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 204.9 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Medical Pediatric Bed market is projected to reach USD 1020 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 668 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Medical Styrene Polymers market is projected to reach USD 8211.6 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 6029.5 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Medical Emergency Trolley market is projected to reach USD 1998.5 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 1367 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Medical Polyimide Tubing market is projected to reach USD 272 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 196 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Medical Grade Cyclic Olefin Copolymer market is projected to reach USD 264.1 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 165 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Scalpel Handle No. 3 Market

- Smart Polymer Market

- Medical Supplies Market

- Healthcare IT Market

- AI in Healthcare Market

- Digital Healthcare Market

- Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market

- Transdermal Patch Market

- Medical Co2 Carboxytherapy Machine Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-polymers-market-size-to-grow-usd-21320-million-by-2029-at-a-cagr-of-3-1--valuates-reports-302056326.html