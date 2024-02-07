Bloomberg: Exploring New Perspectives Through In-Office Art

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 /

In partnership with the National Gallery Singapore, Bloomberg presents a new installation by local artist Kelly Limerick. Bloomberg employees contributed personal items and participated in the creative process of the artwork that now graces Bloomberg's Singapore office.

"Bloomberg's culture of collaboration and innovation brought together 13 crocheters and their distinctive styles to weave in memories of things we take pride in and hold dear. The work is a great conversation starter for colleagues, clients and partners and a beautiful addition to our space," said Kaumudi Damle, Head of Supply Chain, APAC.

Above, learn more about how supporting the arts is central to our company culture.

