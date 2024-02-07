Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 18:50
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

minichart.com.sg Introduces an Advanced Live Screener for Technical Analysis

minichart.com.sg introduces an advanced live screener for technical analysis, allowing users to view signals and analyse charts on the go.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / They have developed a unique AI-powered trading strategy to track the stock market using unique concepts such as volume profiles, trend lines and chart patterns.

A crucial and sometimes overlooked aspect of trading is the volume profile, which provides important information about order accumulation, fair price and where the greatest liquidity is. At the time of publication, there is no software on the market that allows users to trade on the breakout of the volume profile, and Minichart is pleased to be the first to offer this valuable feature.

The Minichart team is dedicated to providing a simple and effective way to analyse the stock market. Accurate and thorough information is essential when investing in the stock market. Minichart understands how important it is for investors to understand market sentiment quickly and in the simplest way possible and has developed its software with a simple user interface that includes a range of useful features and can be used with any web-enabled device.

Minichart is dedicated to helping traders find stocks of interest in the Singapore, US, Hong Kong, China and Malaysia markets and ensures that its offering is affordable and accessible to all types of investors.

For more information, please visit www.minichart.com.sg

Media Contact

Organization: Minichart
Contact Person: Mr Chua
Website: https://www.minichart.com.sg
Email: admin@minichart.com.sg
City: Singapore
State: Singapore
Country: Singapore

SOURCE: Minichar



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.