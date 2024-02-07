Berring strengthens its position in the retail segment with the signing of strategic partnership with US based Datascan

MALMO, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berring Group has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with US based DataScan, in a move to strengthen its retail profit protection position within the Nordic region.

Berring Group AB, the Sweden headquartered global security and risk firm announced today that it has entered into an agreement with US based Datascan to deliver techonology hardware and software solutions to retail customers in the Nordic region.

"We have signed an agreement to partner with DataScan LP, a US based supplier of inventory counting tools and software. The partnership with Datascan fits very well with our strategic focus to grow within key high-growth industry segments, in this case the area of retail inventory solutions. The agreement signed is for the Nordic region including; Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland. In addition, it fits well with our risk-, and crisis management solutions directed at the retail-, and supply chain segments." says Jesper K. Pedersen, CEO of Berring Group AB.

About Datascan

Datascan LP is a global leader in easy-to-use barcode and RFID inventory counting solutions for world-class retailers in more than 42 countries. Their fit-for-purpose scanners, best-in-class tracking software, and supplemental staffing allows customers to achieve accurate, on-demand physical inventory counts in the most effective and efficient way possible. For more information about Datascan visit www.datascan.com

