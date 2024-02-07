

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.093 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.



Last month, the Treasury sold $37 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.024 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $54 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand.



The Treasury is also due to announce the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken