Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 60,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 314.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 14,982,995 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 48,546,211 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.