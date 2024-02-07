

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut has launched a unique campaign called 'Goodbye Pies' that allows customers to order free Pizza Hut delivery to the address of their former lover.



The Hot Honey Pizza and Hot Honey Wings are the company's latest menu items, and the campaign is centered around these items.



From the 6th of February until Valentine's Day, customers can go to GoodbyePies.com to order a Hot Honey pizza for delivery to their long-gone partner or soon-to-be ex. The custom Goodbye Pie pizza boxes come with a space on the top to add the name of the person who is initiating the breakup.



The 'Goodbye Pies' campaign is currently available in select locations in New York, Miami, and Chicago. However, customers who reside outside of these locations can still access GoodbyePies.com to request a breakup message and a gift card for a Hot Honey pizza to be sent to their ex.



Pizza Hut's Hot Honey Pizza and Wings are available at participating locations, with prices starting at $11.99 for a medium pizza and $5.99 for 6-count boneless wings. So, if you're struggling with a breakup and want to make it a little easier, the 'Goodbye Pies' campaign is the perfect way to do it.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

