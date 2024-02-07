Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.: CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Bioriginal Acquires Food-Tech Leader, POS Biosciences

Please note: The article includes a photo omitted from the previous release.

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Bioriginal Food & Science Corp. ("Bioriginal"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cooke Inc., has acquired POS Biosciences Corp. (POS) of Saskatoon, from Canopy Growth Corp.

Inside the POS Biosciences facility

POS ( P roteins, O ils and S tarches), formerly known as KeyLeaf Life Sciences, will operate independently, guided by Jim Shields, the new Managing Director. Bioriginal will become POS's largest vendor and customer, gaining access to POS's state-of-the-art oil processing, concentration, and molecular distillation facility designed to create value added oils and proteins. POS will also provide research and development services to Bioriginal using its eleven laboratories and six pilot plant processing areas.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to acquire POS," says Shannon Sears, President and CEO of Bioriginal. "POS's world-leading processing technology combined with its team of scientists in new product development will play a key role in driving innovation for the human and pet nutrition industries."

This is the fifth acquisition for Bioriginal in the past twelve months having purchased Softgel Co. of Colorado, The Factory of The Netherlands, Kroppenstedter Ölmühle of Germany, and Cana Corp. of Japan. As a result of this transaction the Bioriginal group has eight manufacturing facilities on two continents supported by regional offices in Anaheim, California, Den Bommel, Netherlands and Yokohama, Japan, as well as eighteen warehouses around the globe.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed as Bioriginal is a private company.

About Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.

Bioriginal Food & Science Corp. is one of the world's leading suppliers of omega-3-6-9, organic protein, and nutraceutical products for the human and pet nutrition industries. With 30 years of global experience, Bioriginal has carved out a niche by scientifically combining ingredients from all over the world, directly from the source, to create innovative and efficacious solutions. From its headquarters in Saskatoon, Canada the firm manages facilities throughout Canada, the USA, Europe and Asia. Bioriginal is the core organization in the Bioriginal group of companies, and a member of the Cooke family of companies.

About POS Biosciences Corp.

POS Biosciences Corp. is a global ingredient and process technology leader with 45 years of experience in protein, oil, and starch ingredient development and production. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, POS is recognized around the world as a trusted resource in plant-based bioprocessing. Serving more than 800 companies from over 40 countries, POS continues to increase Saskatchewan's global visibility as a hub for innovation in the food-tech industry.

