

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday as official data showed a notable drop in gasoline stockpiles in the U.S. in the week ended February 2nd.



Concerns about potential supply disruptions due to escalation in geopolitical tensions supported oil prices, while data showing a sharp increase in crude inventories last week helped limit the downside.c



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.55 at $73.86 a barrel, gaining for a third straight session.



Brent crude futures were up $0.63 or about 0.8% at $79.22 a barrel a little while ago.



Data from U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude inventories in the U.S. increased by 5.5 million barrels in the week ended February 2nd, nearly three times the expected increase of 1.9 million barrels.



Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 3.1 million barrels last week, as against expectations for a rise of 140,000 barrels. Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles declined 3.2 million barrels in the week, against an expected drop of about 1 million barrels.



The EIA report said crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 33,000 barrels last week.



The American Petroleum Institute said in its weekly report on Tuesday that crude oil inventories rose by 674,000 barrels in the week to February 2, much less than an expected increase of 2.13 million barrels.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken