Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):
Total Buyback
Ticker/s:
PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE); PSH (XAMS)
Date of Purchase:
7 February 2024
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
58,253 Shares
Average Price Paid Per Share:
48.81 USD
Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue
Trading Venue:
London Stock Exchange
Ticker:
PSH
Date of Purchase:
7 February 2024
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
44,596 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
3,870 pence 48.86 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
3,860 pence 48.73 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
3,866 pence 48.81 USD
Ticker:
PSHD
Date of Purchase:
7 February 2024
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
5,302 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
48.80 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
48.80 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
48.80 USD
Trading Venue:
Euronext Amsterdam
Ticker:
PSH
Date of Purchase:
7 February 2024
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
8,355 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
48.80 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
48.80 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
48.80 USD
PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 66.33 USD 52.64 GBP which was calculated as of 6 February 2024. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 184,002,368 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 26,954,382 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.
The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.
PSH also announces that it has published to its website, in accordance with the EU Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, details of transactions in its own shares for the past week. Information is available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/corporate/share-buyback-details/.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.
