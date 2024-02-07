Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
07.02.24
17:19 Uhr
103,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,98 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2024 | 22:34
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Present at CAGNY 2024 Conference

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 07, 2024, president and chief executive officer, James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Rob Ritchie, senior vice president, food & industrial ingredients, U.S./Canada & LATAM, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York) annual conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 4 p.m. ET. Interested participants may listen to the webcast and access the presentation slides on the Company's website under "Events and Presentations." A replay of the presentation and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website shortly after the webcast.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


