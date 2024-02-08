



TOKYO, Feb 8, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation today was selected for the 2023 "A List" by CDP(1)(headquartered in the UK), a non-governmental organization that conducts environmental research and information disclosure globally, out of more than 21,000 companies that were evaluated for their Water Security initiatives and transparency in information disclosure. In 2010, we registered with CDP and have continued our efforts to decarbonize, resourcerecycling and harmonized with nature, and today we have been selected for the first time as an "A List", the highest rating in the field of water security.Hitachi High-Tech's Water Security InitiativesAs a member of the Hitachi Group, Hitachi High-Tech Group is pushing forward with efforts to fulfill an environmental vision and long-term environmental targets, "Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050(2)". We aim to realize a resource efficient society by improving water use efficiency by 50% or more compared to the base year by FY2050 through the use of circular water and investment in water-saving facilities. Hitachi High-Tech Group is working to utilize watereffectively by reducing the volume of water used through initiatives including productivity improvements and upgrading to water-conserving equipment. As a result, we pursued our activities in FY2022 with a target for water use efficiency 49% compared to the base year FY2010 and achieved 62.1%.At manufacturing process, we have introduced environmentally conscious design (eco-design), visualized, and improved the environmental impact, including volume of water consumption, throughout the product life cycle, and aim toprovide products with reduced environmental impact.In addition, Hitachi High-Tech Group aims to realize a resource efficient society through initiatives throughout the value chain, and ask our suppliers to cooperate with us in reducing volume of water consumption and preserving water quality based on the Hitachi Group Sustainable Procurement Guidelines. We will continue to work with our suppliers to conduct corporate activities that are responsible for the global environment.Encouraged by this selection as an "A List" in the field of water security, Hitachi High-Tech Group will continue to create environmental value through manufacturing aimed at reducing environmental impact and strengthening environmental management, with the aim of contributing to a sustainable global environment.(1) CDP:CDP is a global non-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The organization analyzes and evaluates the environmental initiatives and information disclosure of the world's major companies in the three themes of climate change; water security; and forests - and selects the best companies as "A List" companies each year.(2) Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050: Long-term goals established to aim toward building a "decarbonized society," a "resource efficient society" and a "harmonized society with nature" by 2050, set out under the vision that "Hitachi will resolve environmental issues and achieve both a higher quality of life and asustainable society through its Social Innovation Business in collaborative creation with its stakeholders," which Hitachi instituted as its Environmental Vision.Hitachi High-Tech's Sustainability Initiativeswww.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/company/sustainability/Hitachi High-Tech's Materiality 1: Contributing to a Sustainable Global Environment Hitachi High-Tech Grouphas identified five themes of Materiality based on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are priority issues for resolving social issues. One of our identified Materiality is "Contributing to the Sustainable GlobalEnvironment," involving initiatives for realizing a recycling oriented society such as the effective use of waterresources. www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/company/sustainability/materiality/global-environment.htmlHitachi High-Tech's Efforts to Conserve Water Resourceswww.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/company/sustainability/environment/water.htmlAbout Hitachi High-TechHitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments, semiconductormanufacturing equipment and analysis equipment. and providing high value-added solutions in fields of social &industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc. The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2022 were approx. JPY 674.2 billion [USD 5.4 billion].