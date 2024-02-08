Envision Energy Featured Once Again in WEF Report for ESG Excellence

The World Economic Forum Recognizes Envision Energy for its Pioneering Sustainability Efforts in the Ordos Net Zero Industrial Park.

GENEVA, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unveiled its "World Transitioning Industrial Clusters Annual Report", highlighting the remarkable achievements of industrial clusters worldwide in their journey towards sustainability. Among them, the Ordos Net Zero Industrial Park stands out, recognized for its innovative approach to achieving net-zero emissions. This distinction underscores Envision Energy's exceptional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and its contributions to the renewable energy revolution.

The Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, a World Economic Forum community launched in collaboration with Accenture and EPRI, supports industrial clusters on their paths to net zero. Since its inception in 2021 at COP26, the initiative has grown rapidly, with all 20 signatory clusters committing to improve governance models and minimize carbon footprints. The report elaborates on the experiences of 20 industrial clusters worldwide, detailing their comprehensive approaches to reach net zero while maximizing their economic and employment potential, despite facing unique geographical, infrastructure, policy and sectoral challenges.

The Ordos Net Zero Industrial Park, 'initiated by Envision Energyin Inner Mongolia, China, is the world's first net-zero industrial park of its kind. Built on the pillars of a "new energy system," "net zero digital operating system" and "green new industrial cluster", the park has reduced carbon emissions by an impressive 3 million tonnes annually. By 2025, it aims to reduce carbon emissions further by 100 metric tons, generate over 100,000 green high-tech jobs, establish a $45 billion green industry, and expand to parts of Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. With its outstanding contribution to decarbonization, Ordos Net Zero Industrial Park earned the COP28 UAE Energy Transition Changemaker Award.

Envision Energy's commitment to ESG extends beyond the Ordos Park. The Chifeng Green Hydrogen Project, also located in Inner Mongolia, exemplifies this commitment. As the world's largest commercial green hydrogen project, it aims to provide net zero industrial gas products, including ammonia, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen to reduce carbon emissions within the park. This project too received a COP 28 award.

Envision Energy's dedication to ESG sustainable development is further evidenced through its partnership with global brands like Starbucks, Nike, L'Oréal, and Nippon Paint. It provides renewable power generation solutions for Nike China Logistics Centre, helping it build its first net zero smart logistics park, integrating wind and solar power. The project includes two 3 MW smart wind turbines, generating approximately 14 million kWh of green electricity annually and reduce annual carbon emissions by around 8,000 tonnes.

Beyond environmental considerations, Envision Energy actively engages in social initiatives, supporting local communities and promoting social responsibility. It ensures that all employees undergo regular performance and career development assessments, with 100% participation. On average, each employee receives 51 hours of training. Additionally, Envision Energy invites students to its headquarters to inspire interest in new energy, environmental protection, and green, low-carbon development.

Envision Energy continuously promotes management system certification and improves its governance system. Its major manufacturing bases in China for wind turbine in China are certified by ISO 14001 environmental management systems (EMS), ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management systems (OH&SMS) and ISO 9001 quality management systems, with ISO 50001 energy management systems certification underway. All production bases operating within Envision Energy's operation scope have obtained ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certificates upon review. The Company complies with the PAS 2060:2014 specification for the demonstration of carbon neutrality.

In 2021, Envision Energy joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to achieving the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C". It achieved carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2022 and aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain by 2028. Envision has set targets to meet the 1.5°C temperature reduction goal and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 in accordance with the "SBTi Business Net-Zero Standard." With these ambitious commitments, Envision Energy demonstrates its dedication to sustainable development, carbon neutrality, and a greener and more environmentally friendly world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337103/Envision_Energy_Featured_Once_Again_in_WEF_Report_for_ESG_Excellence.jpg

