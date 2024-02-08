

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French financial services provider Societe Generale S.A. (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter group net income plunged 60 percent to 430 million euros from last year's 1.07 billion euros.



Operating income declined 46.6 percent from last year to 930 million euros.



Quarterly revenues or net banking income was 5.96 billion euros, down 10 percent from 6.61 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects revenue growth at or above 5% from fiscal 2023.



Further, the Board of Directors approved the distribution policy for 2023 fiscal year aiming at distributing 1.25 euros per share, equivalent to a total amount of around 1 billion euros, of which around 280 million euros in share buy-backs.



A cash dividend of 0.90 euro per share will be proposed at the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 22. The dividend will be detached on May 27 and paid out on May 29.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken