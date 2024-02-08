

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Steel and mining major ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to equity holders of the parent was $2.97 billion, compared to last year's profit of $261 million.



Basic loss per share was $3.57, compared to profit of $0.30 in the prior year.



Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of the parent was $982 million or $1.18 per shre, compared to $1.19 billion or $1.37 per share a year ago.



EBITDA edged up to $1.266 billion from last year's $1.258 billion.



Sales for the quarter dropped to $14.55 billion from last year's $16.89 billion.



Total group iron ore production fell to 10 Mt from prior year's 10.7 Mt. Steel shipments, however, grew to 13.3 Mt from 12.6 Mt a year ago.



Further, the Board proposed to increase the annual base dividend to shareholders to $0.50 per share from last year's $0.44 per share, to be paid in 2 equal installments in June 2024 and December 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken