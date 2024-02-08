LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Steel and mining major ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to equity holders of the parent was $2.97 billion, compared to last year's profit of $261 million.
Basic loss per share was $3.57, compared to profit of $0.30 in the prior year.
Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of the parent was $982 million or $1.18 per shre, compared to $1.19 billion or $1.37 per share a year ago.
EBITDA edged up to $1.266 billion from last year's $1.258 billion.
Sales for the quarter dropped to $14.55 billion from last year's $16.89 billion.
Total group iron ore production fell to 10 Mt from prior year's 10.7 Mt. Steel shipments, however, grew to 13.3 Mt from 12.6 Mt a year ago.
Further, the Board proposed to increase the annual base dividend to shareholders to $0.50 per share from last year's $0.44 per share, to be paid in 2 equal installments in June 2024 and December 2024.
