Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Wird das die beste Rohstoffaktie in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916234 | ISIN: CH0008742519 | Ticker-Symbol: SWJ
Lang & Schwarz
08.02.24
09:18 Uhr
532,90 Euro
-1,80
-0,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISSCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISSCOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
532,80533,0009:19
0,0000,00028.03.23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ON HOLDING
ON HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ON HOLDING AG27,8700,00 %
SWISSCOM AG532,90-0,34 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.