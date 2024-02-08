

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG reported that its first quarter net income attributable to Shareholders climbed to 2.39 billion euros or 2.99 euros per share from last year's 1.48 billion euros or 1.85 euros per share.



EPS before purchase price allocation accounting were 3.19 euros compared to 2.08 euros in the prior year.



On a nominal basis, revenue rose about 2% to 18.4 billion euros and orders came in slightly lower year-over-year at 22.3 billion euros, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.21.



First-quarter revenue rose 6% on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, and orders increased 2% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.



The company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2024. It still expects comparable revenue growth, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, in the range of 4% to 8% and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.



The company expects the profitable growth of its Industrial Business to drive an increase in basic earnings per share from net income before purchase price allocation accounting to a range of 10.40 euros to 11.00 euros in fiscal 2024, excluding a positive 0.61 euros per share from Siemens Energy Investment in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



