Jan-24 Jan-23 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 100,022 105,405 -5% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 120,621 125,684 -4%

Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In January 2024, LeShuttle Freight carried 100,022 trucks, down 5% compared to January 2023, due to a later recovery in traffic after the festive season.

Over the same period, LeShuttle carried 120,621 passenger vehicles, down 4% compared to January 2023, in a traditionally quiet period for Passenger Shuttle traffic.

The February traffic figures will be published on Thursday 7 March 2024 before the market opens.

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest, and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, almost 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the UK, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between France and the UK. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

