

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax of 1,171.500 billion yen for the third quarter, compared with loss of 582.673 billion yen for the same period last year, primarily helped by gain on investments at SoftBank Vision Funds.



Gain on investments at SoftBank Vision Funds was 531.288 billion yen for the latest quarter compared with a loss of 653.213 billion yen for the previous-year period. The company also posted a gain on other investments of 63.216 billion yen compared with a loss of 33.300 billion yen loss last year.



SoftBank reported net income of 950.004 billion yen or 642.83 yen per share, versus a loss of 783.415 billion yen or 534.33 yen per share loss a year ago.



Sales for the period increased to 1,774.841 billion yen from 1,693.296 billion yen in the previous year.



For the 9-month period, the company posted profit before tax of 264.075 billion yen compared with loss of 290.037 billion yen for the comparable period last year.



The company had a loss on investments at SoftBank Vision Funds of 51.994 billion yen for the latest period compared with 5,006.755 billion yen for the previous-year period. The company also posted a gain on other investments of 96.473 billion yen compared with a loss of 54.011 billion loss last year.



SoftBank reported net loss of 458.723 billion yen or 328.78 yen per share, significantly lower than 912.513 billion yen or 608.51 yen per share loss a year ago.



Sales for the period increased to 5,001.901 billion yen from 4,875.773 billion yen in the previous year.



