AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch financial technology platform Adyen (ADYEY, ADYEYF) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 2 percent year-on-year to 743.0 million euros.
EBITDA margin was 46 percent for the full year, compared to 55 percent in 2022.
Net revenue was 1.63 billion euros, a growth of 22 percent from the previous year.
The company's processed volume was 970.1 billion euros in the year, up 26 percent from last year. Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes were 159.9 billion euros, up 42 percent for the full year.
