

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer optical manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOY.PK) Thursday reported lower earnings for the nine months compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased 16 percent.



Further, Nikon lifted its fiscal 2024 revenue guidance while maintaining its earnings guidance.



Earnings decreased 36.7 percent to 24,973 million Japanese Yen or 71.72 yen per share from 39,456 million yen or 108.61 yen per share in the last year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to 194,583 million yen from 166,298 million yen in the previous year.



Operating profit declined 32 percent to 34,438 million yen from 50,623 million yen in the prior year.



Nevertheless, Revenues climbed to 528,912 million yen from 456,097 million yen last year, on higher sales in most segments.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect 27000 million yen or 77.96 yen per share in earnings. Though for revenue the company now expects 705,000 million yen which is higher than the previous guidance of 690,000 million yen.



The company raised its revenue guidance on the positive effects of the yen depreciation in addition to increased sales in the Precision Equipment Business and the Healthcare Business.



Today, Nikon shares closed at JPY 1,541, up 2.09% in Japan.



