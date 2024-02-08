

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto major- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) on Thursday reported a rise in net profit for the nine-month period, amidst an increase in sales revenue. In addition, the company expects an improvement in its annual results.



For the 9-month period, the automaker reported a net income of 924.691 billion yen or 176.78 yen share, compared with 633.874 billion yen or 114.13 yen per share, reported for the same period previous year.



Pre-tax income was at 1.264 trillion yen as against last year's 859.377 billion yen.



Operating income climbed to 1.076 trillion yen from previous year's 733.943 billion yen.



Operating earnings were helped by an increase in operating income from Motorcycles sales mainly in Brazil and Europe. In addition, operating income was helped by the performance of Automobile business.



Operating income from of Motorcycles business stood at 411.5 billion yen, higher than 376.5 billion yen a year ago.



Automobile business posted an operating income of 460.5 billion yen as against last year's 112.9 billion yen.



Sales revenue stood at 14.999 trillion yen, higher than 12.523 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Honda expects net income of 960 billion yen, up 47.4 percent from previous year.



The automotive company projects an annual operating income of 1.250 trillion yen, up 60.1 percent from last year.



Toyota expects an annual sales revenues of 20.200 trillion yen, an increase of 19.5 percent from previous year.



The company aims to pay an year-end dividend of 29 yen per share, lesser than last year's year-end dividend of 60 yen per share.



