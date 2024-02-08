

Fuzhou, China, Feb 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Under the theme of "Diverse Perspectives for a Shared Future", ASEAN-China Youth Cultural Exchange Dialogue came to a successful close in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Feb. 2.The event, as one of the activities of the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-people Exchanges, focused on cultural exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and ASEAN youths to attract more youth participation in jointly building a closer ASEAN-China community with a shared future.The event was hosted by China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) and co-organized by Fujian Youth Federation, with Global Times Online as its media partner.Huo Ying, CPDA Secretary General, presided over the event. CPDA Vice President Qiu Xiaoqi, Nelyo Isaac Sarmento, Minister of Ministry of Youth, Sports, Art and Culture of Timor-Leste, Chang Bin, Vice Governor of Fujian Province, Nor Ashikin Johari, Permanent Secretary (Community), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Brunei Darussalam, and Youth Representative Luo Xiangjian delivered speeches at the event.The event was also attended by Ambassador of Timor-Leste to China Maubere Lorosae da Silva Horta, Bruneian Ambassador to China Pehin Dato Rahmani and his wife, Lin Changyuan, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Fujian Province, and Li Teng, Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League of China."I believe this dialogue will facilitate beneficial exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and spark innovative thinking. I also hope that youths will seize this opportunity to continue cementing emotional bonds through mutual learning and writing new chapters of cooperation through diverse exchanges, so as to become successors and builders of ASEAN-China friendship and cooperation," Qiu said in his speech.Nelyo Isaac Sarmento mentioned the strategic significance of youth exchanges between China and ASEAN countries. "China, as a partner, is very strategic for us to develop our youth in bilateral relations. Youth exchanges on sports, art and culture as important agenda for us to strengthen the relation people to people between Timor-Leste and the People's Republic of China, including with ASEAN member nations," he said.Nor Ashikin Johari mentioned the critical role of younger generations in promoting cultural understanding and friendship. "We look forward to new platforms to be forged between our nations for our youths to develop even stronger relationships with their fellow ASEAN-China counterparts. Let us continue our efforts for mutual understanding and cooperation, through exchange programmes that promote people-to-people interactions," she said.Drawing from his own experiences, Luo elaborated on the important role of sports in friendly exchanges between Chinese and ASEAN youths. He also expressed good wishes for ASEAN-China youth cultural exchanges. "The future of China and ASEAN belongs to the young people. We youths are also the most vibrant, energetic and creative group. In the future, more ASEAN friends will come to China while more Chinese friends will go to ASEAN countries for exchanges," he said.The young people represent the future of China-ASEAN relations and the reserve force for the everlasting friendship between China and ASEAN.Focusing on three topics, guests from all circles in China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam shared their experiences and insights in promoting cultural exchanges between Chinese and ASEAN youths, injecting new momentum into cooperation and friendship between China and ASEAN.Zhao Haining, Assistant of Public Affairs, Global Development Promotion Center of CIDCA, Chungheang Sok (Cambodia), Tongji University Master of Teaching Chinese to Speakers of Other Languages, and Dang Thu Lan (Vietnam), Hoa Van SHZ Vice-President and Ph.D. Student at East China Normal University discussed the topic "To Open a New Chapter of China-ASEAN Cooperation with Youth Power." They shared experiences in bilateral cooperation from different perspectives, and offered suggestions on improving the young people's development capability and promoting mutual learning among civilizations and intercultural understanding.In terms of the topic "To Innovate on Education Forms for Closer Youth Cultural Exchange," various guests provided unique insights and valuable experiences in areas like cultural exchanges between Chinese and ASEAN youths and educational innovation from perspectives including education cooperation, cultural exchanges, and art education. The guests included Chen Jianbin, Vice President of Wuxi Institute of Technician, Jiangsu Province, Topokossy Her (Cambodia), Ph.D. Student at Beijing Language and Culture University, Jensen Moreno (Philippines), International Contemporary Artist and Art Teacher, Founder of J. Moreno Arts and Design Company and Jensen Moreno Fine Arts, Founder of FAB, Alexander William (Indonesia), New Voice Overseas Studio of Huaqiao University Out-border Student's Head Content Creator, and Phiaxaysarakham Nusthiva (Laos), Master Student at University of International Business and Economics.As for the topic "Gen-Zers' Innovative Storytelling in Building Closer Online Communication and Advancing Cultural Inheritance," Gen Zers from China and ASEAN countries shared from diverse perspectives how they promote cultural exchanges and people-to-people connectivity through online content creation in the internet age. The guests included Apinya Charunpumhiran (Thailand), Thai Online Influencer, Hou Jiaming, Young Writer and Ph.D. Student at Communication University of China, Jhon Kenneth Reynaldo (Philippines), New Voice Overseas Studio of Huaqiao University Content Creator; and Low Jia Fang (Malaysia), New Voice Overseas Studio of Huaqiao University Content Creator and Personal Media Blogger.The dialogue deepened participating guests' understanding of the cultures of China and ASEAN and laid a solid foundation for the future cooperation between the young people from both sides. 