Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
8 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 7 February 2024 it purchased a total of 162,276 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           109,295     52,981 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.436     GBP1.224 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.420     GBP1.212 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.432155    GBP1.22064

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,294,357 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1159       1.422         XDUB      08:12:19      00068785732TRLO0 
2710       1.424         XDUB      10:39:25      00068792802TRLO0 
2155       1.424         XDUB      10:39:25      00068792803TRLO0 
1800       1.420         XDUB      10:39:25      00068792804TRLO0 
3600       1.420         XDUB      10:39:25      00068792805TRLO0 
39        1.420         XDUB      10:39:25      00068792806TRLO0 
13992      1.432         XDUB      10:48:29      00068793167TRLO0 
655       1.432         XDUB      10:48:29      00068793168TRLO0 
5043       1.432         XDUB      11:32:00      00068794362TRLO0 
566       1.432         XDUB      11:32:00      00068794363TRLO0 
4689       1.436         XDUB      11:47:13      00068794699TRLO0 
5387       1.436         XDUB      11:47:13      00068794700TRLO0 
5380       1.436         XDUB      11:47:13      00068794701TRLO0 
15000      1.434         XDUB      12:19:13      00068795397TRLO0 
512       1.434         XDUB      12:19:13      00068795398TRLO0 
644       1.436         XDUB      13:00:32      00068797045TRLO0 
4401       1.436         XDUB      13:00:32      00068797046TRLO0 
5253       1.436         XDUB      13:23:49      00068797689TRLO0 
5532       1.430         XDUB      13:40:05      00068798056TRLO0 
432       1.432         XDUB      14:25:00      00068800376TRLO0 
2918       1.432         XDUB      14:25:00      00068800377TRLO0 
9980       1.434         XDUB      14:38:24      00068801214TRLO0 
5000       1.432         XDUB      14:50:56      00068801845TRLO0 
3200       1.432         XDUB      14:50:56      00068801846TRLO0 
3106       1.434         XDUB      14:50:56      00068801847TRLO0 
1360       1.434         XDUB      14:50:56      00068801848TRLO0 
110       1.428         XDUB      15:07:26      00068802845TRLO0 
4672       1.428         XDUB      15:07:26      00068802846TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
795       121.20        XLON      10:39:25      00068792797TRLO0 
133       121.20        XLON      10:39:25      00068792798TRLO0 
349       121.20        XLON      10:39:25      00068792799TRLO0 
1227       121.20        XLON      10:39:25      00068792800TRLO0 
4651       121.20        XLON      10:39:25      00068792801TRLO0 
7730       122.40        XLON      13:00:33      00068797047TRLO0 
4162       122.40        XLON      13:00:33      00068797048TRLO0 
3323       122.40        XLON      13:23:49      00068797684TRLO0 
2000       122.40        XLON      13:23:49      00068797685TRLO0 
2000       122.40        XLON      13:23:49      00068797686TRLO0 
2000       122.40        XLON      13:23:49      00068797687TRLO0 
841       122.40        XLON      13:23:49      00068797688TRLO0 
6973       122.00        XLON      13:37:54      00068798004TRLO0 
4162       122.00        XLON      14:34:51      00068801054TRLO0 
229       122.00        XLON      14:49:32      00068801768TRLO0 
1497       122.00        XLON      14:49:32      00068801769TRLO0 
1346       122.00        XLON      14:49:32      00068801770TRLO0 
6278       122.00        XLON      14:49:32      00068801771TRLO0 
1822       122.00        XLON      14:49:32      00068801772TRLO0 
1463       122.20        XLON      15:07:26      00068802844TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  302360 
EQS News ID:  1832829 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

