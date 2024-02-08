

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) reported that its fourth quarter profit to owners of the parent increased to $960 million from $901 million, prior year. Earnings per $0.25 ordinary share was $0.62 compared to $0.58. Core EPS was $1.45, up 7% at CER.



Fourth quarter total revenue was $12.02 billion compared to $11.21 billion, last year. Total revenue ex COVID-19 was $12.04 billion, up 16% at CER. Product sales were $11.32 billion compared to $10.80 billion.



Fiscal 2023 core EPS increased 15%, at CER, to $7.26. Total revenue was $45.81 billion, up 6%. Excluding COVID-19 medicines, total revenue increased 15% and product sales increased 14% for fiscal year, at CER.



For fiscal 2024, at CER, total revenue is expected to increase by a low double-digit to low teens percentage. Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit to low teens percentage.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken