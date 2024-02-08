LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) reported that its fourth quarter profit to owners of the parent increased to $960 million from $901 million, prior year. Earnings per $0.25 ordinary share was $0.62 compared to $0.58. Core EPS was $1.45, up 7% at CER.
Fourth quarter total revenue was $12.02 billion compared to $11.21 billion, last year. Total revenue ex COVID-19 was $12.04 billion, up 16% at CER. Product sales were $11.32 billion compared to $10.80 billion.
Fiscal 2023 core EPS increased 15%, at CER, to $7.26. Total revenue was $45.81 billion, up 6%. Excluding COVID-19 medicines, total revenue increased 15% and product sales increased 14% for fiscal year, at CER.
For fiscal 2024, at CER, total revenue is expected to increase by a low double-digit to low teens percentage. Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit to low teens percentage.
