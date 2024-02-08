Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.02.2024 | 09:06
Orexa B.V.: Orexa Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Trial in Post-Operative Patients

HERPEN, The Netherlands, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexa B.V., a Dutch life sciences company that is developing a new medicine that increases food intake and supports health in patients, announces that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the prevention of postoperative ileus. The trial investigates whether patients who undergo major abdominal surgery will develop less gastrointestinal disturbances and will recover more quickly.

Study 2022-503113-31-00-IN-002 (EudraCT number) is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to investigate the efficacy of Orexa's lead compound ORE-001. It will enroll 100 to 120 female patients who undergo gynecologic surgery requiring longitudinal laparotomy. The study runs at multiple centers in Germany with lead investigator Prof. Alexander Mustae from Universitätsklinikum Bonn (UKB). The first patient is dosed on 11 January 2024 in Bonn.

"This is a major milestone for a company like Orexa to start its first clinical Phase 2 study," says Prof. Ard Peeters. He continues: "Finally we will be able to test our drug in patients. This first study is in a group where we can possibly prevent a so-called postoperative ileus. This is a serious complication, which affects up to 50% of patients in several patient groups and leads to patients being unable to eat and therefore recovering more slowly, resulting in prolonged hospitalization."

About Orexa:
Orexa is developing a drug that increases food intake. The markets where increased food intake can lead to substantial health benefits are large. Orexa focuses primarily on the recovery of patients who have undergone surgery, anorexia patients and people with malnutrition (sarcopenia / cachexia). The company is founded in 2016 and is based in Herpen (North Brabant), The Netherlands.

For more information, see www.orexa.eu.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orexa-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-phase-2-trial-in-post-operative-patients-302056031.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
