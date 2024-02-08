

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kering (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK), a French luxury goods company, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the full year, amidst a decline in revenue, mainly due to significant impact from changes in exchange rates.



For the full year, the company reported a net income of 2,983 billion euros or 24.37 euros share, lesser than 3.614 billion euros or 29.31 euros per share, reported for the previous year.



Pre-tax income was at 4.233 billion euros as against last year's 5.135 billion euros.



Operating income slipped to 4.643 billion euros from 5.395 billion euros in 2022.



Recurring operating income was 4.746 billion euros, down from 5.589 billion euros a year ago.



EBITDA moved down to 6.569 billion euros from previous year's 7.255 billion euros.



Revenue dropped to 19.566 billion euros from 20.351billion euros a year ago.



The company will pay a final dividend of 9.50 euros per share on May 6, with the ex-date of May 2. Kering has also recommended a cash dividend of 14 euros per share.



Looking ahead, François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, said: 'In a market environment that remains uncertain in early 2024, our continuing investments in our Houses will put pressure on our results in the short term.'



Further, the company noted that in a context of ongoing normalization of the sector's growth, the impact of Kering's investment strategy will weigh on the group's full-year recurring operating income, which is expected to post a decline compared to the level reported in 2023, particularly in the first-half.



