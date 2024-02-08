Bybit Web3 Announces Strategic Partnership with UniSat to Power Integrated Inscription Marketplace on BRC-20 Ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top 3 crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with UniSat, a pioneer in blockchain interoperability solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the inscription market, as Bybit continues to drive innovation and democratize access to inscription opportunities within the BRC-20 ecosystem. Users can seamlessly gain access to a comprehensive backend logic system that tracks and analyzes BRC20 assets, providing valuable insights and informed trading decisions.

Key Benefits for Web3 Users:

Unified Marketplace: By integrating UniSat's cross-chain technology, Bybit establishes a unified inscription platform that seamlessly supports BRC-20 tokens across diverse blockchains. This strategic move eliminates the need for users to navigate multiple platforms, simplifying and streamlining the inscription process.

Enhanced Liquidity: UniSat's interoperability solutions will pave the way for deeper liquidity pools for inscribed BRC-20 tokens on the Bybit platform. This breakthrough will broaden access for investors and secondary markets, amplifying the overall value proposition of the inscription ecosystem.

Streamlined User Experience: By leveraging UniSat's cutting-edge technology, Bybit is committed to simplifying the inscription process, making it more intuitive and accessible for users of all technical backgrounds. This aligns seamlessly with Bybit's vision of creating an open and equal opportunity platform for its users.

"UniSat is thrilled to join forces with Bybit Web3 in its pioneering efforts to create an integrated inscription marketplace for the BRC-20 ecosystem," emphasizes Lorenzo, Director at UniSat. "Our interoperability solutions and Bybit's extensive reach will create a unified and accessible platform for users, boosting liquidity and simplifying the inscription experience for everyone."

"This partnership with UniSat marks a significant step forward in our mission to democratize access to inscription opportunities," states Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO at Bybit. "By integrating UniSat's powerful functionalities into our user-friendly platform, we are empowering everyone to participate in the inscription market with greater ease and confidence as well as creating a simpler, open, and equal BRC-20 ecosystem for everyone."

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 800,000 wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3 .

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges by volume, with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

