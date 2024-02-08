DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2U LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 286.5135 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 239015 CODE: RS2U LN ISIN: LU1681038839 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U LN Sequence No.: 302424 EQS News ID: 1833085 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 08, 2024 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)