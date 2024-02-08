

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German science and technology major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) Thursday announced that the Supervisory Board has elected Michael Kleinemeier, aged 66, as its Chairman until the Annual General Meeting on April 26.



He succeeds Wolfgang Buchele, the former Chair, who took on the role of Chair of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG at the end of January 2024 and therefore resigned early from his position in the Supervisory Board.



After the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board will elect a chairperson. The AGM is scheduled to elect six new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board.



Kleinemeier has been a member of the Merck Supervisory Board since 2019. He was a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Walldorf, as Head of SAP Digital Business Services from 2015 to 2020, among other roles.



Kleinemeier will continue to serve as a Member of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken