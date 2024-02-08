Certification underscores threat intelligence provider's credibility and ongoing commitment to security excellence

Security and threat intelligence technology company, Silobreaker, has today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, underscoring its market credibility and ongoing commitment to service excellence, while recognising its adherence to the highest standards of information security.

As an international benchmark for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), ISO 27001 ensures that organisations implement and maintain rigorous security controls and procedures, in order to protect their customers' sensitive data and ensure business continuity. Part of Silobreaker's ongoing strategy to continually bolster its security position, this latest certification demonstrates the company's ability to withstand attack and deliver the best possible service to its customers.

"At Silobreaker, we enable our customers to identify and mitigate risks to their operations at scale, and in the quickest possible timeframe; it's paramount that our services are always available and working optimally," said Andy Grayland, CISO, Silobreaker. "This new ISO 27001 certification reflects our ongoing dedication to cyber security and service excellence, and shows that our customers can depend on us to provide the intelligence they need to safeguard their businesses from all types of threats, each and every day."

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company, that provides powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. It automates the collection, aggregation, accurate analysis, and dissemination of data from open and dark web sources in a single platform, so intelligence teams can produce high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). This enables global enterprises to make intelligence-led decisions to safeguard their business from cyber, physical, and geopolitical threats, mitigate risks and maximise business value. Learn more at www.silobreaker.com

