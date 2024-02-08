Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
PR Newswire
08.02.2024 | 10:06
CSL Group: INTRODUCING CSL SATELLITE - CRITICAL IOT CONNECTIVITY

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL, Critical IoT Connectivity experts, announce the launch of CSL Satellite. CSL Satellite provides Critical Connectivity to remote or challenging environments, where mobile or fixed broadband options are unavailable or unreliable.

CSL Satellite Critical Connectivity via Starlink's constellation of Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.


This resilient, encrypted Critical Connectivity is provided via Starlink's constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, along with CSL's managed service which includes 24/7 support. As a result, CSL Satellite ensures better coverage and increased resilience for both land and maritime applications.

CSL's low-cost coverage can be deployed with ease, allowing customers to get set up online as quickly as possible.

They offer three service plans:

  • Permanent Fixed - Available for static site installs. This plan is ideal for premises in the retail and hospitality industry.
  • Movable Fixed - Available for customers who require a terminal that will be moved between fixed addresses. This plan is ideal for use cases such as pop-up shops.
  • Mobile - Available for mobile assets such as light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, rail and maritime.

CSL's Head of Product, Andy Bromley, commented: "CSL has been an industry leader in providing Critical Connectivity to worldwide, leading brands for over 25 years. Adding satellite technology to its portfolio ensures they can deliver a truly global offering, both on land and for maritime applications."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336447/CSL_Satellite_Starlink.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-csl-satellite--critical-iot-connectivity-302056495.html

