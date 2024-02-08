Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Wird das die beste Rohstoffaktie in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
08.02.24
11:10 Uhr
50,36 Euro
-0,60
-1,18 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,5050,5811:13
50,5450,5611:13
Dow Jones News
08.02.2024 | 10:16
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S

DJ Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S 
08-Feb-2024 / 09:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8.2.2024 09:45:19 CET | Ørsted A/S | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 
The employees in Ørsted have selected their employee-elected members to the Board of Directors. 
The following employees were elected as employee-elected board members for the next two years: 
 . Benny Gøbel, Senior Mechanical Specialist, EPCO & IT (re-elected) 
 . Anne Cathrine Collet Yde, Global HR Business Partner, People & Development (re-elected) 
 . Ian McCalder, Radio Communication Project Specialist, EPCO & IT 
 . Lara Jewinat, Engineering Director, EPCO & IT 
The four employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors after the annual general meeting on 5 March 
2024. 
In 2024, Ørsted employees located outside of Denmark could also vote in and stand for election as employee-elected 
board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S for the first time ever. More than 80 candidates from around the 
world chose to campaign for the positions. 
Thomas Thune Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, said: 
"It's been a pleasure to see the global interest for joining the Board of Directors. It's vital that the board room is 
as diverse across gender, experience, and culture as possible to achieve the best results, and I extend a warm welcome 
to the new employee-elected board members." 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+ 45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Company announcement_Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  302522 
EQS News ID:  1833297 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2024 03:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.