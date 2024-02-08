DJ Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S 08-Feb-2024 / 09:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.2.2024 09:45:19 CET | Ørsted A/S | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange The employees in Ørsted have selected their employee-elected members to the Board of Directors. The following employees were elected as employee-elected board members for the next two years: . Benny Gøbel, Senior Mechanical Specialist, EPCO & IT (re-elected) . Anne Cathrine Collet Yde, Global HR Business Partner, People & Development (re-elected) . Ian McCalder, Radio Communication Project Specialist, EPCO & IT . Lara Jewinat, Engineering Director, EPCO & IT The four employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors after the annual general meeting on 5 March 2024. In 2024, Ørsted employees located outside of Denmark could also vote in and stand for election as employee-elected board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S for the first time ever. More than 80 candidates from around the world chose to campaign for the positions. Thomas Thune Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, said: "It's been a pleasure to see the global interest for joining the Board of Directors. It's vital that the board room is as diverse across gender, experience, and culture as possible to achieve the best results, and I extend a warm welcome to the new employee-elected board members." For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Company announcement_Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted.pdf News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: BOA TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 302522 EQS News ID: 1833297 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2024 03:45 ET (08:45 GMT)