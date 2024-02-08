Anzeige
Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAL LN) 
Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
08-Feb-2024 / 10:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.2353 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1497330 
CODE: CNAL LN 
ISIN: FR0011720911 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0011720911 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNAL LN 
Sequence No.:  302529 
EQS News ID:  1833325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2024 04:10 ET (09:10 GMT)

