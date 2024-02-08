DJ Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc (LCWD LN) Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.0331 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 235482726 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 302573 EQS News ID: 1833413 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

