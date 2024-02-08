DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2514.9268 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 212392982 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 302575 EQS News ID: 1833417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 08, 2024 04:13 ET (09:13 GMT)